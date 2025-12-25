- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
479
Profit Trades:
394 (82.25%)
Loss Trades:
85 (17.75%)
Best trade:
106.48 USD
Worst trade:
-75.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 747.87 USD (32 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 126.73 USD (30 838 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (15.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
10.51%
Max deposit load:
13.14%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
481
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.97
Long Trades:
252 (52.61%)
Short Trades:
227 (47.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-13.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-55.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.49 USD
Maximal:
124.88 USD (1.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.24% (124.88 USD)
By Equity:
5.98% (604.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|479
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|621
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +106.48 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
1
100%
479
82%
11%
1.55
1.30
USD
USD
6%
1:500