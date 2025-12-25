SignalsSections
Doni Endra Kusuma

ZadaGold

Doni Endra Kusuma
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
479
Profit Trades:
394 (82.25%)
Loss Trades:
85 (17.75%)
Best trade:
106.48 USD
Worst trade:
-75.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 747.87 USD (32 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 126.73 USD (30 838 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (15.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
10.51%
Max deposit load:
13.14%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
481
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.97
Long Trades:
252 (52.61%)
Short Trades:
227 (47.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-13.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-55.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.49 USD
Maximal:
124.88 USD (1.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.24% (124.88 USD)
By Equity:
5.98% (604.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 479
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 621
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +106.48 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live14
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
133 more...
No reviews
2025.12.28 00:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 23:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 22:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 18:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 07:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 06:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 00:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 00:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZadaGold
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
1
100%
479
82%
11%
1.55
1.30
USD
6%
1:500
