Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
16 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
6 (27.27%)
Best trade:
4.56 USD
Worst trade:
-10.60 USD
Gross Profit:
52.43 USD (5 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.90 USD (4 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (18.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.61 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
3.43%
Max deposit load:
18.25%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
15 (68.18%)
Short Trades:
7 (31.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
3.28 USD
Average Loss:
-8.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21.56 USD (14.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.36% (21.56 USD)
By Equity:
6.39% (9.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDi
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDi
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDi
|353
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobal-Classic1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
