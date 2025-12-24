- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
29 (93.54%)
Loss Trades:
2 (6.45%)
Best trade:
140.60 USD
Worst trade:
-397.86 USD
Gross Profit:
992.78 USD (6 348 pips)
Gross Loss:
-488.76 USD (2 036 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (731.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
731.56 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.11%
Max deposit load:
10.22%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
20 (64.52%)
Short Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
16.26 USD
Average Profit:
34.23 USD
Average Loss:
-244.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-397.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
46.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
64.80 USD
Maximal:
397.86 USD (31.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.55% (397.86 USD)
By Equity:
0.49% (9.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|504
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +140.60 USD
Worst trade: -398 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +731.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -397.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
One day One trade,
1 open sell position,1 open buy position automatically using an EA that has been backtested for 10 years
1 open sell position,1 open buy position automatically using an EA that has been backtested for 10 years
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
7
100%
31
93%
0%
2.03
16.26
USD
USD
18%
1:200