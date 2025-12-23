- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
29 (60.41%)
Loss Trades:
19 (39.58%)
Best trade:
46.70 USD
Worst trade:
-47.85 USD
Gross Profit:
489.71 USD (10 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-311.17 USD (6 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (44.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.95 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
24 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
3.72 USD
Average Profit:
16.89 USD
Average Loss:
-16.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-89.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.85 USD
Maximal:
90.55 USD (2.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.66% (90.55 USD)
By Equity:
10.04% (355.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-23
|GBPUSD
|201
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-764
|GBPUSD
|4.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.70 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 41
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GIVTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
3.5K
USD
USD
10
0%
48
60%
100%
1.57
3.72
USD
USD
10%
1:500