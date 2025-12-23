The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 FXGT-Live 1.00 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 2.71 × 7 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor