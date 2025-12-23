- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
50 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
8 (13.79%)
Best trade:
2.06 USD
Worst trade:
-2.02 USD
Gross Profit:
16.21 USD (8 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.23 USD (3 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (5.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.23 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
31 (53.45%)
Short Trades:
27 (46.55%)
Profit Factor:
3.83
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.32 USD
Average Loss:
-0.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.73 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.73 USD (3.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|12
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|5.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.06 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews