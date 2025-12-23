SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Taurus Robusta
Joao Paulo Da Silva Heitor

Taurus Robusta

Joao Paulo Da Silva Heitor
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
50 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
8 (13.79%)
Best trade:
2.06 USD
Worst trade:
-2.02 USD
Gross Profit:
16.21 USD (8 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.23 USD (3 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (5.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.23 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
31 (53.45%)
Short Trades:
27 (46.55%)
Profit Factor:
3.83
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.32 USD
Average Loss:
-0.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.73 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.73 USD (3.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 58
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 12
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.06 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

2025.12.23 16:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 16:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
