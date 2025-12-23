- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Best trade:
111.58 USD
Worst trade:
-25.88 USD
Gross Profit:
271.56 USD (22 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.26 USD (1 673 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (247.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
247.89 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
35.49%
Max deposit load:
14.38%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
4.51
Expected Payoff:
23.48 USD
Average Profit:
54.31 USD
Average Loss:
-15.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-58.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.56 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.54%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.59 USD
Maximal:
59.81 USD (3.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.22% (59.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.32% (5.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|US30
|2
|USTEC
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|83
|US30
|32
|USTEC
|97
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|US30
|6.2K
|USTEC
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +111.58 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +247.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.36 × 3457
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
1
55%
9
55%
35%
4.50
23.48
USD
USD
3%
1:500