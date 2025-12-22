- Growth
Trades:
721
Profit Trades:
339 (47.01%)
Loss Trades:
382 (52.98%)
Best trade:
265.98 USD
Worst trade:
-84.84 USD
Gross Profit:
3 428.53 USD (73 479 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 297.55 USD (71 278 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (484.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
484.24 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
10.04%
Max deposit load:
93.48%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
323
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
327 (45.35%)
Short Trades:
394 (54.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
10.11 USD
Average Loss:
-8.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-121.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.15 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.24 USD
Maximal:
904.70 USD (46.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.24% (904.70 USD)
By Equity:
22.96% (258.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|721
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +265.98 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +484.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
Brasil
