SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LEST GO 2026
Irfan Fauzi

LEST GO 2026

Irfan Fauzi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -100%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
327
Profit Trades:
146 (44.64%)
Loss Trades:
181 (55.35%)
Best trade:
506.00 USD
Worst trade:
-286.00 USD
Gross Profit:
8 555.19 USD (548 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 528.84 USD (1 377 465 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (4 228.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 228.12 USD (74)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
3.23%
Max deposit load:
177.25%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
327
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.65
Long Trades:
232 (70.95%)
Short Trades:
95 (29.05%)
Profit Factor:
0.46
Expected Payoff:
-30.50 USD
Average Profit:
58.60 USD
Average Loss:
-102.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
85 (-2 378.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 380.62 USD (78)
Monthly growth:
-99.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 973.65 USD
Maximal:
15 308.50 USD (99.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.83% (15 351.90 USD)
By Equity:
42.45% (98.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 325
XAGUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -11K
XAGUSD 799
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -830K
XAGUSD 802
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +506.00 USD
Worst trade: -286 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 74
Maximum consecutive losses: 78
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 228.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 378.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.29 07:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 18:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 18:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 18:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 17:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 17:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 17:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 16:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
