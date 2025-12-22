- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
29 (46.77%)
Loss Trades:
33 (53.23%)
Best trade:
35.86 USD
Worst trade:
-10.76 USD
Gross Profit:
153.38 USD (153 371 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109.16 USD (102 256 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (56.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.79 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
52.89%
Max deposit load:
7.52%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
62 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
5.29 USD
Average Loss:
-3.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-19.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
14.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.60 USD
Maximal:
51.51 USD (14.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.90% (51.29 USD)
By Equity:
4.71% (13.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|44
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.86 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.19 × 4265
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
344
USD
USD
1
0%
62
46%
53%
1.40
0.71
USD
USD
15%
1:500