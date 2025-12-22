SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAU SCALPING
Abdurouf

XAU SCALPING

Abdurouf
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
29 (46.77%)
Loss Trades:
33 (53.23%)
Best trade:
35.86 USD
Worst trade:
-10.76 USD
Gross Profit:
153.38 USD (153 371 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109.16 USD (102 256 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (56.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.79 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
52.89%
Max deposit load:
7.52%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
62 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
5.29 USD
Average Loss:
-3.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-19.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
14.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.60 USD
Maximal:
51.51 USD (14.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.90% (51.29 USD)
By Equity:
4.71% (13.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 44
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.86 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
12.19 × 4265
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 22:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2025.12.22 15:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 15:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU SCALPING
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
344
USD
1
0%
62
46%
53%
1.40
0.71
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.