SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD ALFA PRO
Bhopal Singh Mehara

GOLD ALFA PRO

Bhopal Singh Mehara
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 499 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
XelansMarkets-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 007
Profit Trades:
556 (55.21%)
Loss Trades:
451 (44.79%)
Best trade:
367.16 USD
Worst trade:
-360.58 USD
Gross Profit:
22 418.41 USD (1 399 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 423.56 USD (87 284 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (366.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
427.55 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
1.71%
Max deposit load:
30.02%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.55
Long Trades:
534 (53.03%)
Short Trades:
473 (46.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
4.96 USD
Average Profit:
40.32 USD
Average Loss:
-38.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-92.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-664.70 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
36.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.53 USD
Maximal:
1 097.59 USD (31.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.07% (1 097.59 USD)
By Equity:
13.02% (215.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 960
XAUUSD.s 40
XAGUSD.p 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 4.8K
XAUUSD.s -280
XAGUSD.p 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 20K
XAUUSD.s -1.7K
XAGUSD.p 10
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +367.16 USD
Worst trade: -361 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +366.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XelansMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

USE HFT BROKER FOR THIS TRADING.
No reviews
2026.01.19 11:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.19 11:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.19 11:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.19 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.01 12:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 12:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 12:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 12:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 12:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 12:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD ALFA PRO
499 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
98
USD
6
0%
1 007
55%
2%
1.28
4.96
USD
74%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.