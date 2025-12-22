- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
24 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.18 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
11.66 USD (1 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (11.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.66 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.25
Trading activity:
95.79%
Max deposit load:
4.78%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
109.40
Long Trades:
7 (29.17%)
Short Trades:
17 (70.83%)
Profit Factor:
16.19
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
0.49 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.10 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.17% (21.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPSGD
|5
|EURCAD
|5
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPSGD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|352
|GBPSGD
|310
|EURCAD
|331
|AUDJPY
|321
|GBPCAD
|164
|CADCHF
|80
|AUDCHF
|79
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.18 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 146
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
TASS-Live
|2.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.54 × 48
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.92 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.21 × 56
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.95 × 318
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.57 × 7
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.96 × 225
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|7.00 × 4
|
XM.COM-MT5
|7.01 × 181
|
OxSecurities-Live
|7.33 × 6
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|9.50 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|9.95 × 20
|
Valutrades-Live
|10.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|12.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|12.00 × 65
|
VolansTrade-Server
|15.74 × 19
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
511
USD
USD
1
100%
24
100%
96%
16.19
0.49
USD
USD
4%
1:500