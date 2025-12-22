The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsMU-Live 0.00 × 1 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 2 GOMarketsIntl-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.34 × 146 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 2.00 × 1 TASS-Live 2.23 × 13 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.54 × 48 FPMarketsSC-Live 2.92 × 52 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.21 × 56 RoboForex-ECN 3.95 × 318 Tickmill-Live 4.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 4.57 × 7 Darwinex-Live 4.96 × 225 VantageInternational-Live 4 7.00 × 4 XM.COM-MT5 7.01 × 181 OxSecurities-Live 7.33 × 6 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 9.50 × 2 Tradestone-Real 9.95 × 20 Valutrades-Live 10.50 × 2 TitanFX-MT5-01 12.00 × 1 GBEbrokers-LIVE 12.00 × 65 VolansTrade-Server 15.74 × 19