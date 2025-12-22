SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FP Market CT
Ade Triani Mujiya Sari

FP Market CT

Ade Triani Mujiya Sari
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
121 (90.29%)
Loss Trades:
13 (9.70%)
Best trade:
2.00 USD
Worst trade:
-9.39 USD
Gross Profit:
98.81 USD (5 805 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94.18 USD (4 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (29.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.80 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
88.88%
Max deposit load:
70.95%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
150
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
52 (38.81%)
Short Trades:
82 (61.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-7.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.65 USD
Maximal:
56.72 USD (21.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.24% (56.72 USD)
By Equity:
42.79% (90.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 134
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.00 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.50 × 2
Axi-US12-Live
0.64 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live17
6.50 × 2
Fyntura-Live
11.43 × 14
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 05:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FP Market CT
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
255
USD
1
100%
134
90%
89%
1.04
0.03
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.