- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
121 (90.29%)
Loss Trades:
13 (9.70%)
Best trade:
2.00 USD
Worst trade:
-9.39 USD
Gross Profit:
98.81 USD (5 805 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94.18 USD (4 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (29.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.80 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
88.88%
Max deposit load:
70.95%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
150
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
52 (38.81%)
Short Trades:
82 (61.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-7.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.65 USD
Maximal:
56.72 USD (21.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.24% (56.72 USD)
By Equity:
42.79% (90.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|134
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.50 × 2
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.50 × 2
|
Fyntura-Live
|11.43 × 14
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
255
USD
USD
1
100%
134
90%
89%
1.04
0.03
USD
USD
43%
1:500