The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 2 FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.00 × 7 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.50 × 2 Axi-US12-Live 0.64 × 11 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.67 × 6 VantageInternational-Live 22 1.00 × 3 OctaFX-Real3 5.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 5.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live17 6.50 × 2 Fyntura-Live 11.43 × 14