- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
24 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
18 (42.86%)
Best trade:
7.90 USD
Worst trade:
-10.00 USD
Gross Profit:
84.66 USD (58 905 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84.48 USD (63 424 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (19.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.28 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
7.01%
Max deposit load:
43.03%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
17 (40.48%)
Short Trades:
25 (59.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
3.53 USD
Average Loss:
-4.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-26.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.09%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.47 USD
Maximal:
33.40 USD (15.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.12% (33.40 USD)
By Equity:
6.41% (13.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.90 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
200
USD
USD
1
97%
42
57%
7%
1.00
0.00
USD
USD
15%
1:200