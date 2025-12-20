SignalsSections
Budiyanto

Consistent Pro

Budiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
85 (50.89%)
Loss Trades:
82 (49.10%)
Best trade:
450.00 USD
Worst trade:
-231.63 USD
Gross Profit:
3 071.16 USD (1 357 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 871.48 USD (1 254 180 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (124.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
450.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
27.01%
Max deposit load:
45.96%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
82 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
85 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
7.18 USD
Average Profit:
36.13 USD
Average Loss:
-22.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-148.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-343.49 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
295.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.83 USD
Maximal:
393.49 USD (34.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.74% (149.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.84% (67.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 84
BTCUSD 80
USTEC_x100 2
ETHUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 872
BTCUSD 283
USTEC_x100 85
ETHUSD -40
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.2K
BTCUSD 111K
USTEC_x100 5.5K
ETHUSD -4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +450.00 USD
Worst trade: -232 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +124.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Consistent Profit
No reviews
2026.01.01 03:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.20 13:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Consistent Pro
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
0%
167
50%
27%
1.64
7.18
USD
40%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.