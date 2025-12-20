- Growth
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
85 (50.89%)
Loss Trades:
82 (49.10%)
Best trade:
450.00 USD
Worst trade:
-231.63 USD
Gross Profit:
3 071.16 USD (1 357 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 871.48 USD (1 254 180 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (124.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
450.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
27.01%
Max deposit load:
45.96%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
82 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
85 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
7.18 USD
Average Profit:
36.13 USD
Average Loss:
-22.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-148.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-343.49 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
295.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.83 USD
Maximal:
393.49 USD (34.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.74% (149.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.84% (67.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|84
|BTCUSD
|80
|USTEC_x100
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|872
|BTCUSD
|283
|USTEC_x100
|85
|ETHUSD
|-40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.2K
|BTCUSD
|111K
|USTEC_x100
|5.5K
|ETHUSD
|-4K
Best trade: +450.00 USD
Worst trade: -232 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +124.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
