Peter Paul Jahn

GOLD Tesseract

Peter Paul Jahn
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
264 (67.17%)
Loss Trades:
129 (32.82%)
Best trade:
731.57 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 973.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 203.16 EUR (316 001 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 159.79 EUR (215 236 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (1 828.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 085.35 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
56.60%
Max deposit load:
7.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
388 (98.73%)
Short Trades:
5 (1.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.11 EUR
Average Profit:
68.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-140.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-680.40 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 422.11 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-11.48%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
9 422.11 EUR (90.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.84% (9 422.11 EUR)
By Equity:
47.60% (8 488.19 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 367
XAGUSD 26
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 666
XAGUSD -617
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 103K
XAGUSD -1.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +731.57 EUR
Worst trade: -2 974 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 828.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -680.40 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.68 × 116
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 00:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 10:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.