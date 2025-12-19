- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
264 (67.17%)
Loss Trades:
129 (32.82%)
Best trade:
731.57 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 973.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 203.16 EUR (316 001 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 159.79 EUR (215 236 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (1 828.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 085.35 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
56.60%
Max deposit load:
7.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
388 (98.73%)
Short Trades:
5 (1.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.11 EUR
Average Profit:
68.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-140.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-680.40 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 422.11 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-11.48%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
9 422.11 EUR (90.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.84% (9 422.11 EUR)
By Equity:
47.60% (8 488.19 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|367
|XAGUSD
|26
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|666
|XAGUSD
|-617
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|103K
|XAGUSD
|-1.8K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +731.57 EUR
Worst trade: -2 974 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 828.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -680.40 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.68 × 116
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
8.4K
EUR
EUR
7
60%
393
67%
57%
1.00
0.11
EUR
EUR
53%
1:500