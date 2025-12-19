- Growth
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
45 (68.18%)
Loss Trades:
21 (31.82%)
Best trade:
190.60 USD
Worst trade:
-287.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 426.20 USD (22 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 226.30 USD (18 634 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (414.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
414.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
3.24%
Max deposit load:
3.99%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
47 (71.21%)
Short Trades:
19 (28.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
53.92 USD
Average Loss:
-106.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-331.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-447.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
181.10 USD
Maximal:
557.10 USD (10.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.34% (556.10 USD)
By Equity:
7.69% (422.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.dmb
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.dmb
|200
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.dmb
|3.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +190.60 USD
Worst trade: -287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +414.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -331.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
#Tectra Strategy 2025
