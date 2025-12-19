SignalsSections
Vino Alex Andro Susanto

Tectra Strategy

Vino Alex Andro Susanto
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
45 (68.18%)
Loss Trades:
21 (31.82%)
Best trade:
190.60 USD
Worst trade:
-287.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 426.20 USD (22 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 226.30 USD (18 634 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (414.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
414.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
3.24%
Max deposit load:
3.99%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
47 (71.21%)
Short Trades:
19 (28.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
53.92 USD
Average Loss:
-106.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-331.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-447.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
181.10 USD
Maximal:
557.10 USD (10.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.34% (556.10 USD)
By Equity:
7.69% (422.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.dmb 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.dmb 200
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.dmb 3.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +190.60 USD
Worst trade: -287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +414.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -331.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

#Tectra Strategy 2025 
No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
