Li Zheng Ping

Short term trading

Li Zheng Ping
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 -18%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
44 (53.01%)
Loss Trades:
39 (46.99%)
Best trade:
27.47 USD
Worst trade:
-46.00 USD
Gross Profit:
187.77 USD (270 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-593.72 USD (283 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (44.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.40
Trading activity:
80.92%
Max deposit load:
11.61%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
11 (13.25%)
Short Trades:
72 (86.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.32
Expected Payoff:
-4.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.27 USD
Average Loss:
-15.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-187.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.26 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-17.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
405.95 USD
Maximal:
488.64 USD (20.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.40% (488.43 USD)
By Equity:
5.51% (130.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
BTCUSD 17
USDJPY 4
EURUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -449
BTCUSD 48
USDJPY -5
EURUSD 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -172K
BTCUSD 159K
USDJPY -196
EURUSD 23
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.47 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -187.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real7
0.39 × 187
FusionMarkets-Live
0.62 × 42
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 92
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
1.35 × 34
Exness-MT5Real5
1.71 × 629
RoboForex-ECN
1.86 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
1.97 × 39
Alpari-Real01
2.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
FXOpen-MT5
2.78 × 76
Coinexx-Live
2.81 × 124
Hankotrade-Live
3.13 × 94
Exness-MT5Real26
3.21 × 14
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
3.61 × 85
VantageInternational-Live
3.61 × 295
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.63 × 132
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.88 × 756
StriforLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
23 more...
Trading Instrument：XAUUSD BTCUSD EURUSD USDJPY JP225 USOLI US500
No reviews
2025.12.21 15:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 09:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 08:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 08:23
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 08:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.