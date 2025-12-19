- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
44 (53.01%)
Loss Trades:
39 (46.99%)
Best trade:
27.47 USD
Worst trade:
-46.00 USD
Gross Profit:
187.77 USD (270 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-593.72 USD (283 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (44.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.40
Trading activity:
80.92%
Max deposit load:
11.61%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
11 (13.25%)
Short Trades:
72 (86.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.32
Expected Payoff:
-4.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.27 USD
Average Loss:
-15.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-187.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.26 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-17.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
405.95 USD
Maximal:
488.64 USD (20.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.40% (488.43 USD)
By Equity:
5.51% (130.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|BTCUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-449
|BTCUSD
|48
|USDJPY
|-5
|EURUSD
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-172K
|BTCUSD
|159K
|USDJPY
|-196
|EURUSD
|23
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.47 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -187.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.39 × 187
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
|1.35 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.71 × 629
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.86 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.97 × 39
|
Alpari-Real01
|2.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
FXOpen-MT5
|2.78 × 76
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.81 × 124
|
Hankotrade-Live
|3.13 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|3.21 × 14
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|3.61 × 85
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.61 × 295
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.63 × 132
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.88 × 756
|
StriforLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
Trading Instrument：XAUUSD BTCUSD EURUSD USDJPY JP225 USOLI US500
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
1
0%
83
53%
81%
0.31
-4.89
USD
USD
20%
1:200