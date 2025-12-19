- Growth
Trades:
820
Profit Trades:
580 (70.73%)
Loss Trades:
240 (29.27%)
Best trade:
1 334.40 USD
Worst trade:
-2 703.00 USD
Gross Profit:
29 150.66 USD (12 284 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 797.17 USD (1 607 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (4 573.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 601.19 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
22.97%
Max deposit load:
12.40%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
274
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
573 (69.88%)
Short Trades:
247 (30.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
17.50 USD
Average Profit:
50.26 USD
Average Loss:
-61.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-2 416.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 226.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.73%
Annual Forecast:
21.05%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 779.22 USD (6.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.31% (5 784.14 USD)
By Equity:
0.48% (504.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Gold.s_Spot
|465
|BTCUSD
|78
|USDJPY.s
|41
|EURUSD.s
|27
|Silver.s_Spot
|27
|GBPUSD.s
|26
|CADJPY.s
|26
|AUDUSD.s
|24
|CADCHF.s
|24
|AUDCAD.s
|23
|EURCAD.s
|22
|EURJPY.s
|20
|EURCHF.s
|17
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Gold.s_Spot
|12K
|BTCUSD
|5.6K
|USDJPY.s
|-287
|EURUSD.s
|23
|Silver.s_Spot
|-2.5K
|GBPUSD.s
|-11
|CADJPY.s
|-322
|AUDUSD.s
|137
|CADCHF.s
|-296
|AUDCAD.s
|-102
|EURCAD.s
|-13
|EURJPY.s
|-246
|EURCHF.s
|-65
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Gold.s_Spot
|160K
|BTCUSD
|11M
|USDJPY.s
|-11K
|EURUSD.s
|1.1K
|Silver.s_Spot
|-28K
|GBPUSD.s
|-7.8K
|CADJPY.s
|-11K
|AUDUSD.s
|2.2K
|CADCHF.s
|-2.7K
|AUDCAD.s
|-1.8K
|EURCAD.s
|1.6K
|EURJPY.s
|-6.6K
|EURCHF.s
|-859
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 334.40 USD
Worst trade: -2 703 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 573.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 416.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGlobeInternational-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
