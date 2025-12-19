SignalsSections
Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira

FXGLOBE

Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
FXGlobeInternational-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
820
Profit Trades:
580 (70.73%)
Loss Trades:
240 (29.27%)
Best trade:
1 334.40 USD
Worst trade:
-2 703.00 USD
Gross Profit:
29 150.66 USD (12 284 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 797.17 USD (1 607 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (4 573.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 601.19 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
22.97%
Max deposit load:
12.40%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
274
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
573 (69.88%)
Short Trades:
247 (30.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
17.50 USD
Average Profit:
50.26 USD
Average Loss:
-61.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-2 416.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 226.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.73%
Annual Forecast:
21.05%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 779.22 USD (6.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.31% (5 784.14 USD)
By Equity:
0.48% (504.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold.s_Spot 465
BTCUSD 78
USDJPY.s 41
EURUSD.s 27
Silver.s_Spot 27
GBPUSD.s 26
CADJPY.s 26
AUDUSD.s 24
CADCHF.s 24
AUDCAD.s 23
EURCAD.s 22
EURJPY.s 20
EURCHF.s 17
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold.s_Spot 12K
BTCUSD 5.6K
USDJPY.s -287
EURUSD.s 23
Silver.s_Spot -2.5K
GBPUSD.s -11
CADJPY.s -322
AUDUSD.s 137
CADCHF.s -296
AUDCAD.s -102
EURCAD.s -13
EURJPY.s -246
EURCHF.s -65
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold.s_Spot 160K
BTCUSD 11M
USDJPY.s -11K
EURUSD.s 1.1K
Silver.s_Spot -28K
GBPUSD.s -7.8K
CADJPY.s -11K
AUDUSD.s 2.2K
CADCHF.s -2.7K
AUDCAD.s -1.8K
EURCAD.s 1.6K
EURJPY.s -6.6K
EURCHF.s -859
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 334.40 USD
Worst trade: -2 703 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 573.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 416.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGlobeInternational-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
No reviews
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FXGLOBE
3000 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
107K
USD
27
87%
820
70%
23%
1.97
17.50
USD
5%
1:500
