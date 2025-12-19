- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
202 (70.87%)
Loss Trades:
83 (29.12%)
Best trade:
54.56 USD
Worst trade:
-15.40 USD
Gross Profit:
748.51 USD (31 003 pips)
Gross Loss:
-282.66 USD (17 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (16.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
81.50 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
23.61%
Max deposit load:
2.76%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
287
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.61
Long Trades:
216 (75.79%)
Short Trades:
69 (24.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
3.71 USD
Average Loss:
-3.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-43.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
43.90 USD (0.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (43.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.06% (111.02 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me: https://robojbs.com/contato
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me: https://robojbs.com/contato
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
1
99%
285
70%
24%
2.64
1.63
USD
USD
1%
1:500