Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira

FPMARKETS

Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
202 (70.87%)
Loss Trades:
83 (29.12%)
Best trade:
54.56 USD
Worst trade:
-15.40 USD
Gross Profit:
748.51 USD (31 003 pips)
Gross Loss:
-282.66 USD (17 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (16.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
81.50 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
23.61%
Max deposit load:
2.76%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
287
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.61
Long Trades:
216 (75.79%)
Short Trades:
69 (24.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
3.71 USD
Average Loss:
-3.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-43.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
43.90 USD (0.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (43.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.06% (111.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 285
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 466
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.56 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me: https://robojbs.com/contato
No reviews
2025.12.19 04:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 03:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Copy

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

