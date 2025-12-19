SignalsSections
Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira

Tickmill

Raylson Da Silva De Oliveira
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2024 38%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 028
Profit Trades:
1 480 (72.97%)
Loss Trades:
548 (27.02%)
Best trade:
755.43 USD
Worst trade:
-905.67 USD
Gross Profit:
22 781.63 USD (32 361 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 242.24 USD (4 103 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (153.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 617.90 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
22.47%
Max deposit load:
1.69%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
284
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.07
Long Trades:
1 250 (61.64%)
Short Trades:
778 (38.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
5.20 USD
Average Profit:
15.39 USD
Average Loss:
-22.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-81.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-905.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.45%
Annual Forecast:
17.57%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
215.04 USD
Maximal:
3 434.21 USD (21.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.74% (3 435.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.70% (720.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1297
BTCUSD 342
EURUSD 150
GBPUSD 51
USDCHF 40
EURAUD 35
USDJPY 18
US30 17
DXY 8
NZDUSD 7
US500 7
USDCAD 5
AUDJPY 4
AUDUSD 4
GBPAUD 3
ETHUSD 3
AUDCAD 2
EURNZD 2
GBPNZD 2
URBN 2
USTEC 1
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 1
EURCAD 1
NDAQ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11K
BTCUSD 2.7K
EURUSD -79
GBPUSD 266
USDCHF 206
EURAUD -421
USDJPY 58
US30 183
DXY 84
NZDUSD 58
US500 -12
USDCAD -12
AUDJPY -8
AUDUSD 7
GBPAUD 10
ETHUSD 2
AUDCAD -3
EURNZD 0
GBPNZD -1
URBN 1
USTEC 0
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 0
EURCAD 13
NDAQ 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 224K
BTCUSD 26M
EURUSD 3.8K
GBPUSD 12K
USDCHF 1.5K
EURAUD -28K
USDJPY 7.5K
US30 279K
DXY 5K
NZDUSD 5.8K
US500 -857
USDCAD -2K
AUDJPY 592
AUDUSD 748
GBPAUD 1.6K
ETHUSD 2.3K
AUDCAD -18
EURNZD 16
GBPNZD -34
URBN 12
USTEC 471
EURCHF 95
EURGBP 26
EURCAD 1.9K
NDAQ 0
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +755.43 USD
Worst trade: -906 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.10 × 20
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 93
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.47 × 53
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
Exness-MT5Real7
0.49 × 45
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VTMarkets-Live
0.60 × 139
itexsys-Platform
0.69 × 13
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 566
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.87 × 103
Darwinex-Live
0.89 × 311
DooTechnology-Live
0.90 × 285
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.06 × 188
93 more...
Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
No reviews
2025.12.19 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.59% of days out of 390 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
