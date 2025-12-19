- Growth
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 028
Profit Trades:
1 480 (72.97%)
Loss Trades:
548 (27.02%)
Best trade:
755.43 USD
Worst trade:
-905.67 USD
Gross Profit:
22 781.63 USD (32 361 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 242.24 USD (4 103 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (153.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 617.90 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
22.47%
Max deposit load:
1.69%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
284
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.07
Long Trades:
1 250 (61.64%)
Short Trades:
778 (38.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
5.20 USD
Average Profit:
15.39 USD
Average Loss:
-22.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-81.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-905.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.45%
Annual Forecast:
17.57%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
215.04 USD
Maximal:
3 434.21 USD (21.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.74% (3 435.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.70% (720.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1297
|BTCUSD
|342
|EURUSD
|150
|GBPUSD
|51
|USDCHF
|40
|EURAUD
|35
|USDJPY
|18
|US30
|17
|DXY
|8
|NZDUSD
|7
|US500
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|URBN
|2
|USTEC
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|NDAQ
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11K
|BTCUSD
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|-79
|GBPUSD
|266
|USDCHF
|206
|EURAUD
|-421
|USDJPY
|58
|US30
|183
|DXY
|84
|NZDUSD
|58
|US500
|-12
|USDCAD
|-12
|AUDJPY
|-8
|AUDUSD
|7
|GBPAUD
|10
|ETHUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|-3
|EURNZD
|0
|GBPNZD
|-1
|URBN
|1
|USTEC
|0
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|0
|EURCAD
|13
|NDAQ
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|224K
|BTCUSD
|26M
|EURUSD
|3.8K
|GBPUSD
|12K
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|-28K
|USDJPY
|7.5K
|US30
|279K
|DXY
|5K
|NZDUSD
|5.8K
|US500
|-857
|USDCAD
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|592
|AUDUSD
|748
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|ETHUSD
|2.3K
|AUDCAD
|-18
|EURNZD
|16
|GBPNZD
|-34
|URBN
|12
|USTEC
|471
|EURCHF
|95
|EURGBP
|26
|EURCAD
|1.9K
|NDAQ
|0
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +755.43 USD
Worst trade: -906 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
RannForex-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.47 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.49 × 45
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 139
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.69 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 566
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.89 × 311
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.90 × 285
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.06 × 188
Operações Curtas (fechada no mesmo dia)
Horario das operações: 00:00 - 06:00
Ativo: XAUUSD
contate-me:https://robojbs.com/contato
