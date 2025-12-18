SignalsSections
Xuan Khanh Nguyen

ELLIOTTWAVEAIGOLD

Xuan Khanh Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 726
Profit Trades:
1 245 (72.13%)
Loss Trades:
481 (27.87%)
Best trade:
3 041.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 984.17 USD
Gross Profit:
46 078.63 USD (10 056 812 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 465.29 USD (586 928 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (13 395.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 395.80 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.07%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
599
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
871 (50.46%)
Short Trades:
855 (49.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
2.09 USD
Average Profit:
37.01 USD
Average Loss:
-88.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-8 918.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 918.35 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
7.33%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 334.86 USD
Maximal:
12 458.31 USD (20.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.71% (12 458.31 USD)
By Equity:
12.28% (6 594.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1682
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -23K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 041.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 984 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 395.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 918.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Tele: https://t.me/elliotwavaivip
No reviews
2025.12.19 23:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.18 05:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 05:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
