SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mr Midas
Hung Thinh Nguyen

Mr Midas

Hung Thinh Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
195
Profit Trades:
138 (70.76%)
Loss Trades:
57 (29.23%)
Best trade:
21.96 USD
Worst trade:
-20.52 USD
Gross Profit:
450.41 USD (115 732 pips)
Gross Loss:
-213.54 USD (282 411 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (130.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.57 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
24.78%
Max deposit load:
11.53%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.78
Long Trades:
40 (20.51%)
Short Trades:
155 (79.49%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
3.26 USD
Average Loss:
-3.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-49.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
23.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.52 USD (3.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.78% (49.52 USD)
By Equity:
7.51% (75.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 176
BTCUSD 16
XAGUSD.s 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 286
BTCUSD -18
XAGUSD.s -31
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 25K
BTCUSD -191K
XAGUSD.s -620
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.96 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.

Low Drawdown 5-10%
No reviews
2025.12.18 04:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 04:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mr Midas
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
987
USD
2
0%
195
70%
25%
2.10
1.21
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.