- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
195
Profit Trades:
138 (70.76%)
Loss Trades:
57 (29.23%)
Best trade:
21.96 USD
Worst trade:
-20.52 USD
Gross Profit:
450.41 USD (115 732 pips)
Gross Loss:
-213.54 USD (282 411 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (130.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.57 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
24.78%
Max deposit load:
11.53%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.78
Long Trades:
40 (20.51%)
Short Trades:
155 (79.49%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
3.26 USD
Average Loss:
-3.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-49.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
23.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
49.52 USD (3.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.78% (49.52 USD)
By Equity:
7.51% (75.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|176
|BTCUSD
|16
|XAGUSD.s
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|286
|BTCUSD
|-18
|XAGUSD.s
|-31
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|25K
|BTCUSD
|-191K
|XAGUSD.s
|-620
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.96 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.
- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
987
USD
USD
2
0%
195
70%
25%
2.10
1.21
USD
USD
8%
1:500