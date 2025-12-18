SignalsSections
Thien Tam Nguyen

Compound Strategy

Thien Tam Nguyen
0 reviews
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -12%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
568
Profit Trades:
249 (43.83%)
Loss Trades:
319 (56.16%)
Best trade:
90.15 USD
Worst trade:
-255.45 USD
Gross Profit:
3 047.66 USD (54 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 075.92 USD (50 483 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (245.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.83 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
17.35%
Max deposit load:
17.47%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
473 (83.27%)
Short Trades:
95 (16.73%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-1.81 USD
Average Profit:
12.24 USD
Average Loss:
-12.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-279.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 134.20 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
0.59%
Annual Forecast:
7.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 520.41 USD
Maximal:
1 860.65 USD (22.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.17% (1 853.83 USD)
By Equity:
0.22% (22.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 255
GBPUSD.a 125
USDJPY.a 79
EURUSD.a 54
USDCAD.a 20
EURCAD.a 12
USTEC.a 6
US30.a 5
US500.a 4
GBPCAD.a 4
USDCHF.a 2
GBPCHF.a 1
GBPJPY.a 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.a -322
GBPUSD.a -863
USDJPY.a 232
EURUSD.a -187
USDCAD.a 149
EURCAD.a -13
USTEC.a -16
US30.a 8
US500.a 11
GBPCAD.a -19
USDCHF.a 2
GBPCHF.a -10
GBPJPY.a -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.a 855
GBPUSD.a -1.3K
USDJPY.a 4.2K
EURUSD.a -2.1K
USDCAD.a 1.2K
EURCAD.a 30
USTEC.a -3.5K
US30.a 3.9K
US500.a 805
GBPCAD.a -417
USDCHF.a 15
GBPCHF.a -65
GBPJPY.a -6
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +90.15 USD
Worst trade: -255 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +245.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -279.55 USD

Using compound interest to scale the account
No reviews
2025.12.19 05:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 01:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
