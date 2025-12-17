- Growth
Trades:
728
Profit Trades:
479 (65.79%)
Loss Trades:
249 (34.20%)
Best trade:
25.20 UST
Worst trade:
-48.36 UST
Gross Profit:
4 124.56 UST (379 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 571.45 UST (290 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (205.32 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.08 UST (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
73.77%
Max deposit load:
9.55%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
146
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
638 (87.64%)
Short Trades:
90 (12.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.76 UST
Average Profit:
8.61 UST
Average Loss:
-14.34 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-290.96 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-290.96 UST (11)
Monthly growth:
38.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.35 UST
Maximal:
646.43 UST (24.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.79% (646.25 UST)
By Equity:
4.12% (99.66 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|728
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|553
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|89K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
