C1SR agressivo
Luis Fernando Campos Machado

C1SR agressivo

Luis Fernando Campos Machado
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 39%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
728
Profit Trades:
479 (65.79%)
Loss Trades:
249 (34.20%)
Best trade:
25.20 UST
Worst trade:
-48.36 UST
Gross Profit:
4 124.56 UST (379 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 571.45 UST (290 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (205.32 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.08 UST (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
73.77%
Max deposit load:
9.55%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
146
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
638 (87.64%)
Short Trades:
90 (12.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.76 UST
Average Profit:
8.61 UST
Average Loss:
-14.34 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-290.96 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-290.96 UST (11)
Monthly growth:
38.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.35 UST
Maximal:
646.43 UST (24.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.79% (646.25 UST)
By Equity:
4.12% (99.66 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 728
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 553
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 89K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.20 UST
Worst trade: -48 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.32 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -290.96 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
