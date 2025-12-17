- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Loss Trades:
7 (46.67%)
Best trade:
376.00 USD
Worst trade:
-167.60 USD
Gross Profit:
700.20 USD (3 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-567.90 USD (3 406 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (126.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
376.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.34
Long Trades:
11 (73.33%)
Short Trades:
4 (26.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
8.82 USD
Average Profit:
87.53 USD
Average Loss:
-81.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-357.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-357.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
13.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
324.40 USD
Maximal:
385.40 USD (36.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.29% (372.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|132
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-318
|
|
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VictoryInternational-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
