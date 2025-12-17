- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
7 (22.58%)
Loss Trades:
24 (77.42%)
Best trade:
71.23 USD
Worst trade:
-10.91 USD
Gross Profit:
193.08 USD (19 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.22 USD (15 845 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (16.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.23 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
11.43%
Max deposit load:
8.39%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.49
Long Trades:
22 (70.97%)
Short Trades:
9 (29.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
27.58 USD
Average Loss:
-6.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-66.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.52 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
32.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.65 USD
Maximal:
66.79 USD (35.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.15% (66.76 USD)
By Equity:
5.22% (7.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.23 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.52 USD
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.43 × 989
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
No reviews
