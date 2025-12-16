The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real 0.00 × 28 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 5 ICMarkets-MT5-4 0.00 × 9 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real6 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real31 0.00 × 4 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 4.48 × 116 ICMarketsSC-MT5 13.35 × 7516 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 14.52 × 45736 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 16.25 × 24 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor