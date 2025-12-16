- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
18 (51.42%)
Loss Trades:
17 (48.57%)
Best trade:
37.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.40 EUR
Gross Profit:
237.65 EUR (49 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-196.82 EUR (26 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (79.18 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.18 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
27.94%
Max deposit load:
27.45%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
29 (82.86%)
Short Trades:
6 (17.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.17 EUR
Average Profit:
13.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-61.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.15 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
4.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.42 EUR
Maximal:
61.15 EUR (5.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (61.15 EUR)
By Equity:
9.58% (93.40 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|17
|UK100
|9
|US500
|5
|US30
|3
|USTEC
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|-24
|UK100
|-3
|US500
|22
|US30
|55
|USTEC
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|-6.9K
|UK100
|-247
|US500
|2.5K
|US30
|28K
|USTEC
|-890
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.00 EUR
Worst trade: -24 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.18 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.15 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 28
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.48 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|13.35 × 7516
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|14.52 × 45736
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|16.25 × 24
Signal for monitoring my own strategy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
EUR
EUR
1
0%
35
51%
28%
1.20
1.17
EUR
EUR
10%
1:500