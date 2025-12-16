The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.07 × 28 PhillipFutures-Server 2.75 × 4 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 3.52 × 111 AMarkets-Real 3.77 × 4756 Alpari-MT5 5.00 × 1 FreshForex-MT5 6.33 × 6 RoboForex-Pro 7.39 × 18 ICMarkets-MT5 8.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor