SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bicalho 11
Denis Rodrigo Bicalho

Bicalho 11

Denis Rodrigo Bicalho
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
266
Profit Trades:
195 (73.30%)
Loss Trades:
71 (26.69%)
Best trade:
28.80 USD
Worst trade:
-110.37 USD
Gross Profit:
700.33 USD (1 821 092 pips)
Gross Loss:
-546.15 USD (702 548 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (60.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.14 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
69.30%
Max deposit load:
35.75%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
106
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.09
Long Trades:
150 (56.39%)
Short Trades:
116 (43.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
3.59 USD
Average Loss:
-7.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-128.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.37 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.72%
Annual Forecast:
312.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
141.03 USD (10.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.15% (84.13 USD)
By Equity:
18.26% (47.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 121
BTCUSD 54
EURUSD 23
EURNZD 16
EURCAD 10
GBPCHF 9
AUDUSD 4
USDCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 3
USDCAD 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDNZD 2
CADCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
CADJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
EURAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 72
BTCUSD 28
EURUSD 50
EURNZD -104
EURCAD 43
GBPCHF 40
AUDUSD 5
USDCHF 6
GBPJPY 22
USDJPY -10
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 3
AUDJPY -2
AUDNZD 1
CADCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
CADJPY -4
NZDCAD 0
EURAUD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.7K
BTCUSD 658K
EURUSD 2.2K
EURNZD -2.3K
EURCAD 1.6K
GBPCHF 2K
AUDUSD 459
USDCHF 432
GBPJPY 1.1K
USDJPY -132
EURGBP 334
USDCAD 391
AUDJPY -240
AUDNZD 188
CADCHF 89
NZDCHF 60
CADJPY -120
NZDCAD 50
EURAUD 17
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.80 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -128.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Bicalho11
No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 11:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 17:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 05:39
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 04:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 04:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 23:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 22:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 22:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 22:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bicalho 11
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
245
USD
24
0%
266
73%
69%
1.28
0.58
USD
27%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.