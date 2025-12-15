SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cuanin Trending
Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan

Cuanin Trending

Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
VTMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
21 (43.75%)
Loss Trades:
27 (56.25%)
Best trade:
1 432.80 USD
Worst trade:
-500.00 USD
Gross Profit:
16 365.67 USD (107 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 380.00 USD (54 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2 000.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 160.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
44.10%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.49
Long Trades:
32 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
16 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
145.53 USD
Average Profit:
779.32 USD
Average Loss:
-347.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 800.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 800.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
26.95%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 800.00 USD (19.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.20% (2 800.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.55% (458.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 47
AUDCAD-STD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 7K
AUDCAD-STD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 52K
AUDCAD-STD 9
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 432.80 USD
Worst trade: -500 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 000.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 800.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 12:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cuanin Trending
30 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
11
93%
48
43%
44%
1.74
145.53
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.