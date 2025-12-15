SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MTL ECN Acc
Fock Tong Yong

MTL ECN Acc

Fock Tong Yong
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
186
Profit Trades:
123 (66.12%)
Loss Trades:
63 (33.87%)
Best trade:
36.58 USD
Worst trade:
-15.85 USD
Gross Profit:
292.18 USD (35 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77.65 USD (9 891 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (49.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.66 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
19.14%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.54
Long Trades:
100 (53.76%)
Short Trades:
86 (46.24%)
Profit Factor:
3.76
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
2.38 USD
Average Loss:
-1.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.85 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
41.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
15.85 USD (2.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.26% (15.85 USD)
By Equity:
10.85% (76.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 45
EURAUD 41
NZDCAD 33
XAUUSD 31
AUDCAD 30
GBPAUD 3
CADCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 34
EURAUD 30
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 148
AUDCAD -3
GBPAUD 2
CADCHF 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 6.2K
EURAUD 3.7K
NZDCAD 599
XAUUSD 15K
AUDCAD -22
GBPAUD 311
CADCHF 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.58 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 56
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.00 × 34
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.08 × 24
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.28 × 25
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.51 × 76
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.11 × 19
ICMarkets-Live11
1.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.70 × 10
Activtrades-4
2.26 × 2252
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.28 × 29
MEXIntGroup-Real
2.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
3.00 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge07
4.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live03
5.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
5.57 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
6.56 × 50
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.00 × 3
7 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is the signal with ECN account. Just looking history of trading much enough to know what is this
No reviews
2025.12.15 03:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MTL ECN Acc
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
735
USD
4
100%
186
66%
99%
3.76
1.15
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.