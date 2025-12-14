SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AI Scalping V8 USDJPY
Sei Arai

AI Scalping V8 USDJPY

Sei Arai
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:25
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Best trade:
252.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-108.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
346.00 JPY (345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-568.00 JPY (565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (346.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
346.00 JPY (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.21
Trading activity:
2.09%
Max deposit load:
62.44%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-27.75 JPY
Average Profit:
173.00 JPY
Average Loss:
-94.67 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-409.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-409.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
409.00 JPY
Maximal:
409.00 JPY (4.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.02% (409.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.30% (30.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -220
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +252.00 JPY
Worst trade: -108 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +346.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -409.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 00:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 03:15
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 03:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 02:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 02:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 20:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 20:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 20:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 20:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.14 20:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI Scalping V8 USDJPY
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
30K
JPY
2
100%
8
25%
2%
0.60
-27.75
JPY
2%
1:25
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.