Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Best trade:
252.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-108.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
346.00 JPY (345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-568.00 JPY (565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (346.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
346.00 JPY (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.21
Trading activity:
2.09%
Max deposit load:
62.44%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-27.75 JPY
Average Profit:
173.00 JPY
Average Loss:
-94.67 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-409.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-409.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
409.00 JPY
Maximal:
409.00 JPY (4.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.02% (409.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.30% (30.00 JPY)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
USDJPY
8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
USDJPY
-2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
USDJPY
-220
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
