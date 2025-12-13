- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
24 (31.16%)
Loss Trades:
53 (68.83%)
Best trade:
99.60 USD
Worst trade:
-200.50 USD
Gross Profit:
967.17 USD (77 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 498.87 USD (147 820 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (227.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.30 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
92.82%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
50 (64.94%)
Short Trades:
27 (35.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.39
Expected Payoff:
-19.89 USD
Average Profit:
40.30 USD
Average Loss:
-47.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-834.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-834.90 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-56.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 537.54 USD
Maximal:
1 537.54 USD (51.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.97% (1 537.54 USD)
By Equity:
24.16% (173.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|51
|NQ100.R
|13
|EURJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-626
|NQ100.R
|-783
|EURJPY
|-97
|AUDJPY
|-4
|NZDJPY
|85
|CHFJPY
|-22
|USDCAD
|-19
|CADJPY
|-49
|GBPJPY
|-24
|USDCHF
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|NQ100.R
|-56K
|EURJPY
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|0
|NZDJPY
|2K
|CHFJPY
|-458
|USDCAD
|-317
|CADJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-500
|USDCHF
|112
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.60 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -834.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
