Muhammad Agus Prasetyo

MRAGUS77

Muhammad Agus Prasetyo
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -56%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
24 (31.16%)
Loss Trades:
53 (68.83%)
Best trade:
99.60 USD
Worst trade:
-200.50 USD
Gross Profit:
967.17 USD (77 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 498.87 USD (147 820 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (227.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.30 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
92.82%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
50 (64.94%)
Short Trades:
27 (35.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.39
Expected Payoff:
-19.89 USD
Average Profit:
40.30 USD
Average Loss:
-47.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-834.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-834.90 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-56.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 537.54 USD
Maximal:
1 537.54 USD (51.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.97% (1 537.54 USD)
By Equity:
24.16% (173.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 51
NQ100.R 13
EURJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
USDCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -626
NQ100.R -783
EURJPY -97
AUDJPY -4
NZDJPY 85
CHFJPY -22
USDCAD -19
CADJPY -49
GBPJPY -24
USDCHF 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
NQ100.R -56K
EURJPY -2K
AUDJPY 0
NZDJPY 2K
CHFJPY -458
USDCAD -317
CADJPY -1K
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF 112
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.60 USD
Worst trade: -201 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -834.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.12.19 11:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 15:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.13 16:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.