- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|CHFJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPCHF
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|NZDJPY
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZD
|-8
|AUDNZD
|-5
|CHFJPY
|-8
|GBPJPY
|6
|GBPAUD
|4
|GBPCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|-1
|NZDJPY
|-2
|EURJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|-1
|AUDJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|-3
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|-5
|GBPNZD
|-4
|NZDCAD
|-3
|USDCHF
|-6
|AUDUSD
|-5
|USDCAD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZD
|-1.4K
|AUDNZD
|-897
|CHFJPY
|-1.2K
|GBPJPY
|1K
|GBPAUD
|585
|GBPCHF
|160
|GBPUSD
|-50
|NZDJPY
|-339
|EURJPY
|694
|CADJPY
|573
|EURAUD
|-199
|AUDJPY
|460
|USDJPY
|269
|AUDCAD
|142
|EURUSD
|-301
|AUDCHF
|-264
|NZDCHF
|56
|GBPCAD
|160
|NZDUSD
|-491
|GBPNZD
|-644
|NZDCAD
|-380
|USDCHF
|-432
|AUDUSD
|-458
|USDCAD
|58
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trade based on BBTA (Beck Basic Technical Analysis) strategy. BBTA is a day trader applying the BBTA (Trend-Following) strategy to identify and capitalize on short-term forex market trends. Each trade targets 1–100 pips profit with a controlled risk of 0–1.5% per position. All trading is executed through MetaTrader 4 or 5. For inquiries about trading methods/ money management/ risk management/ copytrade setup, please contact me at 014-2259040.
USD
USD
USD