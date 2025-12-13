SignalsSections
Rosli Alih

BBTA 2026

Rosli Alih
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
66 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
16 (19.51%)
Best trade:
3.33 USD
Worst trade:
-6.42 USD
Gross Profit:
48.48 USD (6 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.47 USD (9 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (16.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.15 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
84.94%
Max deposit load:
8.58%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
61 (74.39%)
Short Trades:
21 (25.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
0.73 USD
Average Loss:
-4.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-19.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.95 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.80%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.62 USD
Maximal:
43.64 USD (8.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.47% (43.64 USD)
By Equity:
5.84% (29.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 5
AUDNZD 5
CHFJPY 5
GBPJPY 5
GBPAUD 5
GBPCHF 5
GBPUSD 5
NZDJPY 4
EURJPY 4
CADJPY 4
EURAUD 4
AUDJPY 4
USDJPY 3
AUDCAD 3
EURUSD 3
AUDCHF 3
NZDCHF 2
GBPCAD 2
NZDUSD 2
GBPNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
USDCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD -8
AUDNZD -5
CHFJPY -8
GBPJPY 6
GBPAUD 4
GBPCHF 2
GBPUSD -1
NZDJPY -2
EURJPY 4
CADJPY 4
EURAUD -1
AUDJPY 3
USDJPY 2
AUDCAD 1
EURUSD -3
AUDCHF -3
NZDCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD -5
GBPNZD -4
NZDCAD -3
USDCHF -6
AUDUSD -5
USDCAD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD -1.4K
AUDNZD -897
CHFJPY -1.2K
GBPJPY 1K
GBPAUD 585
GBPCHF 160
GBPUSD -50
NZDJPY -339
EURJPY 694
CADJPY 573
EURAUD -199
AUDJPY 460
USDJPY 269
AUDCAD 142
EURUSD -301
AUDCHF -264
NZDCHF 56
GBPCAD 160
NZDUSD -491
GBPNZD -644
NZDCAD -380
USDCHF -432
AUDUSD -458
USDCAD 58
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.33 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trade based on BBTA (Beck Basic Technical Analysis) strategy. BBTA is a day trader applying the BBTA (Trend-Following) strategy to identify and capitalize on short-term forex market trends. Each trade targets 1–100 pips profit with a controlled risk of 0–1.5% per position. All trading is executed through MetaTrader 4 or 5. For inquiries about trading methods/ money management/ risk management/ copytrade setup, please contact me at 014-2259040.


No reviews
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 03:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 03:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 02:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 02:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.13 12:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 12:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 12:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.13 12:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 12:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
