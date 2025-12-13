SignalsSections
Van Huy Vu

Asian Brand

Van Huy Vu
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
Exness-Real33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
66 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
12 (15.38%)
Best trade:
6.69 USD
Worst trade:
-11.06 USD
Gross Profit:
110.38 USD (110 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59.02 USD (59 014 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (23.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.34 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
1.36%
Max deposit load:
46.83%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
41 (52.56%)
Short Trades:
37 (47.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-4.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
27.68%
Annual Forecast:
335.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
32.35 USD (10.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.76% (32.35 USD)
By Equity:
14.71% (23.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.69 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome,

Next price 50$

Profit target 15% / month

Dd control low, safe

No reviews
2025.12.13 05:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
