- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
66 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
12 (15.38%)
Best trade:
6.69 USD
Worst trade:
-11.06 USD
Gross Profit:
110.38 USD (110 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59.02 USD (59 014 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (23.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.34 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
1.36%
Max deposit load:
46.83%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
41 (52.56%)
Short Trades:
37 (47.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-4.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
27.68%
Annual Forecast:
335.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
32.35 USD (10.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.76% (32.35 USD)
By Equity:
14.71% (23.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|78
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|51
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|51K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.69 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Welcome,
Next price 50$
Profit target 15% / month
Dd control low, safe
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
102
USD
USD
4
0%
78
84%
1%
1.87
0.66
USD
USD
17%
1:500