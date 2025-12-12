The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18 0.07 × 82 Exness-Real17 0.70 × 857 ICMarketsSC-Live11 2.10 × 10 Exness-Real16 5.52 × 46 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor