- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
20 (64.51%)
Loss Trades:
11 (35.48%)
Best trade:
2.74 USD
Worst trade:
-1.13 USD
Gross Profit:
19.12 USD (324 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.78 USD (21 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (2.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.48 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
27.01%
Max deposit load:
42.51%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.76
Long Trades:
24 (77.42%)
Short Trades:
7 (22.58%)
Profit Factor:
4.00
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
0.96 USD
Average Loss:
-0.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.12 USD (0.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.99% (2.12 USD)
By Equity:
19.07% (40.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|14
|USDJPY
|9
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|154
|USDJPY
|114
|EURUSD
|28
|USDCHF
|47
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.74 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.07 × 14
|
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
|0.12 × 17
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.13 × 24
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.17 × 30
|
JustForex-Live
|0.17 × 77
|
Exness-Real3
|0.24 × 17
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.26 × 142
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.27 × 1441
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.27 × 311
|
TitanFX-04
|0.28 × 29
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.28 × 60
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.33 × 244
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
214
USD
USD
2
100%
31
64%
27%
4.00
0.46
USD
USD
19%
1:500