Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
1 548.70 USD
Worst trade:
-256.90 USD
Gross Profit:
5 146.30 USD (51 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-330.60 USD (3 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (5 055.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 055.70 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
14.57
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
15.57
Expected Payoff:
601.96 USD
Average Profit:
857.72 USD
Average Loss:
-165.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-330.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-330.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240.00 USD
Maximal:
330.60 USD (0.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.88% (330.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|105
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LCG-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 9
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.33 × 6
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 17
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|1.11 × 27
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.70 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.89 × 36
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
