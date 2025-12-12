SignalsSections
Muhammad Hanapi

Market Signal

Muhammad Hanapi
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 13%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
1 548.70 USD
Worst trade:
-256.90 USD
Gross Profit:
5 146.30 USD (51 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-330.60 USD (3 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (5 055.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 055.70 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
14.57
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
15.57
Expected Payoff:
601.96 USD
Average Profit:
857.72 USD
Average Loss:
-165.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-330.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-330.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240.00 USD
Maximal:
330.60 USD (0.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.88% (330.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
GBPUSD 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.7K
GBPUSD 105
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
GBPUSD 1K
Best trade: +1 548.70 USD
Worst trade: -257 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 055.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -330.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LCG-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 9
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.33 × 6
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.53 × 17
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
SalmaMarkets-Live
1.11 × 27
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.70 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.89 × 36
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
13 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 08:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 07:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 14:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 10.81% of days out of the 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 14:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 14:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
