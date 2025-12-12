SignalsSections
Hong Phong Ta

SuperScal2X

Hong Phong Ta
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 83%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 964
Profit Trades:
1 676 (85.33%)
Loss Trades:
288 (14.66%)
Best trade:
1 401.51 USD
Worst trade:
-418.80 USD
Gross Profit:
13 412.67 USD (282 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 019.78 USD (273 268 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (66.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 910.10 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
38.04%
Max deposit load:
48.96%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
165
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.27
Long Trades:
549 (27.95%)
Short Trades:
1 415 (72.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
2.75 USD
Average Profit:
8.00 USD
Average Loss:
-27.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-207.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 650.17 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
37.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.48 USD
Maximal:
1 650.17 USD (16.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.41% (1 654.07 USD)
By Equity:
53.78% (5 412.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1964
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.GE 9.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 401.51 USD
Worst trade: -419 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.63 USD

2025.12.12 15:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.12 14:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 13:32
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 04:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
