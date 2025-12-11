SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DARWINEX MT4 115 ZuuroProGold
Advantegis Ltd

DARWINEX MT4 115 ZuuroProGold

Advantegis Ltd
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
545
Profit Trades:
502 (92.11%)
Loss Trades:
43 (7.89%)
Best trade:
1 677.82 USD
Worst trade:
-467.33 USD
Gross Profit:
46 903.69 USD (238 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 278.92 USD (10 179 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (11 140.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 724.22 USD (110)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
88.18%
Max deposit load:
99.93%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
369
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
33.44
Long Trades:
529 (97.06%)
Short Trades:
16 (2.94%)
Profit Factor:
20.58
Expected Payoff:
81.88 USD
Average Profit:
93.43 USD
Average Loss:
-53.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-14.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-933.66 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
44.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
223.93 USD
Maximal:
1 334.44 USD (1.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.11% (1 334.44 USD)
By Equity:
11.83% (13 612.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 545
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 45K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 234K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 677.82 USD
Worst trade: -467 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 110
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 140.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
No reviews
2025.12.11 23:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
