- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
17 (54.83%)
Loss Trades:
14 (45.16%)
Best trade:
1 051.56 USD
Worst trade:
-599.37 USD
Gross Profit:
11 826.82 USD (13 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 343.74 USD (3 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (4 700.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 700.69 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
77.90%
Max deposit load:
8.94%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
21 (67.74%)
Short Trades:
10 (32.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
144.62 USD
Average Profit:
695.70 USD
Average Loss:
-524.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 849.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 849.41 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 343.29 USD
Maximal:
3 619.19 USD (7.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.20% (3 619.19 USD)
By Equity:
2.01% (1 076.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD#
|4
|CADJPY#
|3
|NZDJPY#
|2
|CHFJPY#
|2
|AUDCAD#
|2
|USDJPY#
|2
|NZDCAD#
|2
|NZDUSD#
|2
|EURGBP#
|1
|EURCAD#
|1
|GBPCAD#
|1
|GBPNZD#
|1
|EURJPY#
|1
|EURUSD#
|1
|GBPJPY#
|1
|USDCHF#
|1
|EURNZD#
|1
|AUDJPY#
|1
|GBPCHF#
|1
|XAUUSD#
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD#
|6
|CADJPY#
|692
|NZDJPY#
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY#
|345
|AUDCAD#
|-1.1K
|USDJPY#
|-691
|NZDCAD#
|901
|NZDUSD#
|-9
|EURGBP#
|-549
|EURCAD#
|-542
|GBPCAD#
|-479
|GBPNZD#
|962
|EURJPY#
|946
|EURUSD#
|869
|GBPJPY#
|751
|USDCHF#
|621
|EURNZD#
|864
|AUDJPY#
|855
|GBPCHF#
|124
|XAUUSD#
|1.1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD#
|19
|CADJPY#
|378
|NZDJPY#
|-575
|CHFJPY#
|73
|AUDCAD#
|-309
|USDJPY#
|-280
|NZDCAD#
|349
|NZDUSD#
|-5
|EURGBP#
|-175
|EURCAD#
|-200
|GBPCAD#
|-342
|GBPNZD#
|900
|EURJPY#
|1K
|EURUSD#
|440
|GBPJPY#
|950
|USDCHF#
|279
|EURNZD#
|882
|AUDJPY#
|496
|GBPCHF#
|60
|XAUUSD#
|5.8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 051.56 USD
Worst trade: -599 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 700.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 849.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
WallstreetAlpha – Institutional-Style Trading
Pure Price Action + Supply Demand
Major pairs & Gold only
Max 1% risk per trade
Strict SL/TP on every position
No martingale · No grid · No toxic strategies
Historical max drawdown <14%
Average monthly return 7-8%
$30/month – Less than your daily coffee, growing your account 24/5. The institutions already know. Now it's your turn.
No reviews
