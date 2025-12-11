SignalsSections
Abd Basir

WallstreetAlpha

Abd Basir
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
17 (54.83%)
Loss Trades:
14 (45.16%)
Best trade:
1 051.56 USD
Worst trade:
-599.37 USD
Gross Profit:
11 826.82 USD (13 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 343.74 USD (3 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (4 700.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 700.69 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
77.90%
Max deposit load:
8.94%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
21 (67.74%)
Short Trades:
10 (32.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
144.62 USD
Average Profit:
695.70 USD
Average Loss:
-524.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 849.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 849.41 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 343.29 USD
Maximal:
3 619.19 USD (7.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.20% (3 619.19 USD)
By Equity:
2.01% (1 076.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD# 4
CADJPY# 3
NZDJPY# 2
CHFJPY# 2
AUDCAD# 2
USDJPY# 2
NZDCAD# 2
NZDUSD# 2
EURGBP# 1
EURCAD# 1
GBPCAD# 1
GBPNZD# 1
EURJPY# 1
EURUSD# 1
GBPJPY# 1
USDCHF# 1
EURNZD# 1
AUDJPY# 1
GBPCHF# 1
XAUUSD# 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD# 6
CADJPY# 692
NZDJPY# -1.1K
CHFJPY# 345
AUDCAD# -1.1K
USDJPY# -691
NZDCAD# 901
NZDUSD# -9
EURGBP# -549
EURCAD# -542
GBPCAD# -479
GBPNZD# 962
EURJPY# 946
EURUSD# 869
GBPJPY# 751
USDCHF# 621
EURNZD# 864
AUDJPY# 855
GBPCHF# 124
XAUUSD# 1.1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD# 19
CADJPY# 378
NZDJPY# -575
CHFJPY# 73
AUDCAD# -309
USDJPY# -280
NZDCAD# 349
NZDUSD# -5
EURGBP# -175
EURCAD# -200
GBPCAD# -342
GBPNZD# 900
EURJPY# 1K
EURUSD# 440
GBPJPY# 950
USDCHF# 279
EURNZD# 882
AUDJPY# 496
GBPCHF# 60
XAUUSD# 5.8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 051.56 USD
Worst trade: -599 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 700.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 849.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

WallstreetAlpha – Institutional-Style Trading

Pure Price Action + Supply Demand
Major pairs & Gold only

Max 1% risk per trade
Strict SL/TP on every position
No martingale · No grid · No toxic strategies
Historical max drawdown <14%
Average monthly return 7-8%

$30/month – Less than your daily coffee, growing your account 24/5. The institutions already know. Now it's your turn.

No reviews
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 05:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 05:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 05:46
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 05:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 05:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
