Gilang Nurhudacharmansyah

MERIAM V2

Gilang Nurhudacharmansyah
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
899
Profit Trades:
564 (62.73%)
Loss Trades:
335 (37.26%)
Best trade:
1 106.22 USD
Worst trade:
-1 163.40 USD
Gross Profit:
19 745.74 USD (291 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 322.28 USD (293 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (278.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 434.55 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
24.11%
Max deposit load:
6.49%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
113
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
462 (51.39%)
Short Trades:
437 (48.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
2.70 USD
Average Profit:
35.01 USD
Average Loss:
-51.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-220.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 406.47 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.12%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
522.79 USD
Maximal:
2 464.96 USD (35.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.40% (2 463.67 USD)
By Equity:
28.84% (2 947.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 899
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 2.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv -2.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 106.22 USD
Worst trade: -1 163 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -220.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MERIAM EA v2 
No reviews
2025.12.11 03:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 03:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
