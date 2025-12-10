SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FX Balance Pro
Pitt Petruschke

FX Balance Pro

Pitt Petruschke
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 240
Profit Trades:
2 968 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 272 (30.00%)
Best trade:
81.74 USD
Worst trade:
-66.13 USD
Gross Profit:
2 569.28 USD (136 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 427.91 USD (125 483 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (10.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
31.94%
Max deposit load:
3.19%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
2 880 (67.92%)
Short Trades:
1 360 (32.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
0.87 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-360.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-360.86 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
4.47%
Annual Forecast:
54.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
697.12 USD (40.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.28% (697.12 USD)
By Equity:
2.95% (26.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 4000
GBPUSD 240
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 89
GBPUSD 52
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 12K
GBPUSD 79
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.74 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -360.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
121 more...
No reviews
2025.12.10 17:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 17:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
