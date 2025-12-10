- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 240
Profit Trades:
2 968 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 272 (30.00%)
Best trade:
81.74 USD
Worst trade:
-66.13 USD
Gross Profit:
2 569.28 USD (136 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 427.91 USD (125 483 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (10.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
31.94%
Max deposit load:
3.19%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
2 880 (67.92%)
Short Trades:
1 360 (32.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
0.87 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-360.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-360.86 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
4.47%
Annual Forecast:
54.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
697.12 USD (40.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.28% (697.12 USD)
By Equity:
2.95% (26.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4000
|GBPUSD
|240
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|89
|GBPUSD
|52
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|12K
|GBPUSD
|79
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.74 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -360.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.18 × 50
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.21 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.28 × 36
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.28 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.28 × 18
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 95
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.33 × 49
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.40 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
