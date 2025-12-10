The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real3 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo02 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Edge08 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 5 Exness-Real14 0.06 × 48 ICMarketsSC-Live18 0.13 × 30 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.30 × 47 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.33 × 99 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.39 × 85 FPMarkets-Live2 0.47 × 19 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.50 × 14 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.63 × 80 Tickmill-Live05 0.76 × 50 Pepperstone-Edge07 1.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live22 1.38 × 34 ICMarketsSC-Live25 1.52 × 309 Exness-Real20 2.00 × 8 ICMarketsSC-Live20 2.15 × 157 RoboForex-ECN-2 2.88 × 8 TradersWay-Live 2 4.20 × 65 ICMarketsSC-Live07 4.50 × 44 FBS-Real-5 4.88 × 8 10 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor