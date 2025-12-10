- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
58 (81.69%)
Loss Trades:
13 (18.31%)
Best trade:
5.91 USD
Worst trade:
-4.09 USD
Gross Profit:
74.02 USD (7 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.00 USD (1 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (20.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.99 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
19.61%
Max deposit load:
4.55%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.76
Long Trades:
24 (33.80%)
Short Trades:
47 (66.20%)
Profit Factor:
4.35
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
7.35 USD (3.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.37% (7.35 USD)
By Equity:
5.65% (14.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|57
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.91 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.13 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.30 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.33 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.39 × 85
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.47 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.63 × 80
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.38 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.52 × 309
|
Exness-Real20
|2.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.15 × 157
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.88 × 8
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|4.20 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|4.50 × 44
|
FBS-Real-5
|4.88 × 8
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
257
USD
USD
7
100%
71
81%
20%
4.35
0.80
USD
USD
6%
1:500