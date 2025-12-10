SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RoyalPip GBPUSD
Pitt Petruschke

RoyalPip GBPUSD

Pitt Petruschke
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
58 (81.69%)
Loss Trades:
13 (18.31%)
Best trade:
5.91 USD
Worst trade:
-4.09 USD
Gross Profit:
74.02 USD (7 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.00 USD (1 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (20.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.99 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
19.61%
Max deposit load:
4.55%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.76
Long Trades:
24 (33.80%)
Short Trades:
47 (66.20%)
Profit Factor:
4.35
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.35 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
7.35 USD (3.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.37% (7.35 USD)
By Equity:
5.65% (14.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 57
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.91 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.13 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.30 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.33 × 99
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.39 × 85
FPMarkets-Live2
0.47 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.63 × 80
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
1.38 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.52 × 309
Exness-Real20
2.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.15 × 157
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.88 × 8
TradersWay-Live 2
4.20 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live07
4.50 × 44
FBS-Real-5
4.88 × 8
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.10 17:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
