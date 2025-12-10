- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Loss Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Best trade:
10.28 AUD
Worst trade:
-9.39 AUD
Gross Profit:
30.61 AUD (2 714 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.77 AUD (2 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (10.33 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.50 AUD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
41.16%
Max deposit load:
29.03%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
7 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
14 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 AUD
Average Profit:
2.78 AUD
Average Loss:
-3.18 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.79 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.39 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.78%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.05 AUD
Maximal:
11.57 AUD (34.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.61% (11.49 AUD)
By Equity:
24.47% (9.52 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|13
|GBPNZD
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPCAD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-1
|GBPNZD
|0
|GBPAUD
|-3
|GBPCAD
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|12
|GBPNZD
|-52
|GBPAUD
|-309
|GBPCAD
|381
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.28 AUD
Worst trade: -9 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.33 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.79 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
RealmsTech-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.17 × 6
Eightcap-Live
|0.22 × 18
Darwinex-Live
|0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
|0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
|0.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.95 × 43
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.00 × 125
VantageFX-Live
|1.20 × 65
ArumTrade-Server
|2.18 × 11
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.50 × 3481
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.08 × 25
PepperstoneUK-Live
|4.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|4.31 × 36
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.43 × 7
Alpari-MT5
|5.83 × 87
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
|6.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
|6.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
|6.50 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|6.89 × 9
No reviews
