Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PST HIGH RISK
Dhany Esperanza

PST HIGH RISK

Dhany Esperanza
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Loss Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Best trade:
10.28 AUD
Worst trade:
-9.39 AUD
Gross Profit:
30.61 AUD (2 714 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.77 AUD (2 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (10.33 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.50 AUD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
41.16%
Max deposit load:
29.03%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
7 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
14 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 AUD
Average Profit:
2.78 AUD
Average Loss:
-3.18 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.79 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.39 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.78%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.05 AUD
Maximal:
11.57 AUD (34.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.61% (11.49 AUD)
By Equity:
24.47% (9.52 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 13
GBPNZD 3
GBPAUD 3
GBPCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -1
GBPNZD 0
GBPAUD -3
GBPCAD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12
GBPNZD -52
GBPAUD -309
GBPCAD 381
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.28 AUD
Worst trade: -9 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.33 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.79 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
RealmsTech-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.22 × 18
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.95 × 43
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.00 × 125
VantageFX-Live
1.20 × 65
ArumTrade-Server
2.18 × 11
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.50 × 3481
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.08 × 25
PepperstoneUK-Live
4.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
4.31 × 36
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.43 × 7
Alpari-MT5
5.83 × 87
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
6.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
6.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
6.50 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
6.89 × 9
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 16:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 10:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 10:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PST HIGH RISK
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
30
AUD
4
80%
21
52%
41%
0.96
-0.06
AUD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.