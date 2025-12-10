- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
572
Profit Trades:
572 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
18.29 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 242.39 USD (2 107 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
572 (1 242.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 242.39 USD (572)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
0.73%
Max deposit load:
3.46%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
570 (99.65%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.35%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.17 USD
Average Profit:
2.17 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
37.84%
Annual Forecast:
459.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
16.71% (222.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|274
|DE30
|160
|BTCUSD
|77
|USOIL
|22
|USTEC
|18
|UK100
|7
|US30
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|701
|DE30
|250
|BTCUSD
|142
|USOIL
|40
|USTEC
|43
|UK100
|24
|US30
|15
|EURUSD
|26
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|653K
|DE30
|20K
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|USOIL
|3.5K
|USTEC
|31K
|UK100
|3.6K
|US30
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|224
|EURAUD
|78
|GBPAUD
|1
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.29 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 572
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 242.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.15 × 188
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.41 × 340
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.33 × 375
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.46 × 67
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.86 × 116
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|14.37 × 592
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|15.80 × 15
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
654%
0
0
USD
USD
806
USD
USD
31
0%
572
100%
1%
n/a
2.17
USD
USD
17%
1:500