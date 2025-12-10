SignalsSections
Henokh Arief

Hen425

Henokh Arief
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 654%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
572
Profit Trades:
572 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
18.29 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 242.39 USD (2 107 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
572 (1 242.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 242.39 USD (572)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
0.73%
Max deposit load:
3.46%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
570 (99.65%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.35%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.17 USD
Average Profit:
2.17 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
37.84%
Annual Forecast:
459.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
16.71% (222.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 274
DE30 160
BTCUSD 77
USOIL 22
USTEC 18
UK100 7
US30 6
EURUSD 6
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 701
DE30 250
BTCUSD 142
USOIL 40
USTEC 43
UK100 24
US30 15
EURUSD 26
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 653K
DE30 20K
BTCUSD 1.4M
USOIL 3.5K
USTEC 31K
UK100 3.6K
US30 1.4K
EURUSD 224
EURAUD 78
GBPAUD 1
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.29 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 572
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 242.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.15 × 188
Exness-MT5Real6
1.41 × 340
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.33 × 375
Exness-MT5Real8
2.46 × 67
RoboForex-Pro
3.86 × 116
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
XMGlobal-MT5
14.37 × 592
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
15.80 × 15
No reviews
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.20 12:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.19 12:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 11:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 09:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 14:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
