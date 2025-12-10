SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold and EURUSD
Michele Antonicelli

Gold and EURUSD

Michele Antonicelli
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
Tradeview-Live
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
362
Profit Trades:
291 (80.38%)
Loss Trades:
71 (19.61%)
Best trade:
464.00 USD
Worst trade:
-382.00 USD
Gross Profit:
11 911.31 USD (89 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 758.14 USD (38 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 189.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 189.90 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
141
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.96
Long Trades:
327 (90.33%)
Short Trades:
35 (9.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
17.00 USD
Average Profit:
40.93 USD
Average Loss:
-81.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-772.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-772.80 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.21%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.60 USD
Maximal:
773.40 USD (0.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.73% (775.20 USD)
By Equity:
15.39% (16 497.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 303
EURUSD 59
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
EURUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 49K
EURUSD 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +464.00 USD
Worst trade: -382 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 189.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -772.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tradeview-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OQtima-Live
2.87 × 160
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.10 14:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 08:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold and EURUSD
99 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
107K
USD
2
98%
362
80%
100%
2.06
17.00
USD
15%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.