Dedi Wahyudi

PipsPlay

Dedi Wahyudi
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
70 (43.20%)
Loss Trades:
92 (56.79%)
Best trade:
149.25 USD
Worst trade:
-382.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 389.37 USD (246 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 398.47 USD (206 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (64.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
265.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
149.70%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
96 (59.26%)
Short Trades:
66 (40.74%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-6.23 USD
Average Profit:
19.85 USD
Average Loss:
-26.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-326.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-673.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 027.60 USD
Maximal:
1 166.76 USD (265.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
54.72% (23.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NQ100.R 120
XAUUSD 38
GBPJPY 3
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NQ100.R -901
XAUUSD -98
GBPJPY -8
EURUSD -3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NQ100.R 50K
XAUUSD -9.6K
GBPJPY -417
EURUSD -36
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.25 USD
Worst trade: -382 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -326.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 4
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
MIGCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 9
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 9
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
293 more...
Hello friends, this time I'll be providing signals on the Nasdaq pair using scalping trading.

Some of you may be asking about my portfolio, which isn't very appealing. But I'll try to improve it as best I can.

I have a trading method that I've tested for the past two years, and the results are quite good.

If you'd like to copy my signals, please subscribe.

I'll expand my market selection in the future, and I'm currently testing it to maximize results.

Thank you.
No reviews
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 06:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 22 days
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 04:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.10 03:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 03:22
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PipsPlay
38 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
41
USD
14
0%
162
43%
57%
0.57
-6.23
USD
55%
1:200
