Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
70 (43.20%)
Loss Trades:
92 (56.79%)
Best trade:
149.25 USD
Worst trade:
-382.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 389.37 USD (246 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 398.47 USD (206 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (64.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
265.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
149.70%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
96 (59.26%)
Short Trades:
66 (40.74%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-6.23 USD
Average Profit:
19.85 USD
Average Loss:
-26.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-326.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-673.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 027.60 USD
Maximal:
1 166.76 USD (265.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
54.72% (23.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NQ100.R
|120
|XAUUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NQ100.R
|-901
|XAUUSD
|-98
|GBPJPY
|-8
|EURUSD
|-3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NQ100.R
|50K
|XAUUSD
|-9.6K
|GBPJPY
|-417
|EURUSD
|-36
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.25 USD
Worst trade: -382 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -326.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hello friends, this time I'll be providing signals on the Nasdaq pair using scalping trading.
Some of you may be asking about my portfolio, which isn't very appealing. But I'll try to improve it as best I can.
I have a trading method that I've tested for the past two years, and the results are quite good.
If you'd like to copy my signals, please subscribe.
I'll expand my market selection in the future, and I'm currently testing it to maximize results.
Thank you.
No reviews
