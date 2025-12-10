Hello friends, this time I'll be providing signals on the Nasdaq pair using scalping trading.





Some of you may be asking about my portfolio, which isn't very appealing. But I'll try to improve it as best I can.





I have a trading method that I've tested for the past two years, and the results are quite good.





If you'd like to copy my signals, please subscribe.





I'll expand my market selection in the future, and I'm currently testing it to maximize results.





Thank you.