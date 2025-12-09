SignalsSections
Ke Liang Ren

Aaron XAU

Ke Liang Ren
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -13%
CMCMarkets-MT5-LIVE
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
718
Profit Trades:
542 (75.48%)
Loss Trades:
176 (24.51%)
Best trade:
82.80 USD
Worst trade:
-211.75 USD
Gross Profit:
3 540.45 USD (7 007 433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 496.79 USD (5 491 173 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (186.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
304.84 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
86.64%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
245
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
471 (65.60%)
Short Trades:
247 (34.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-1.33 USD
Average Profit:
6.53 USD
Average Loss:
-25.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-370.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-529.05 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-13.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 265.90 USD
Maximal:
1 312.50 USD (18.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.78% (1 312.50 USD)
By Equity:
31.23% (2 312.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 415
SPX500Z5 42
GOLDJ6 40
SPX500H6 40
US30H6 36
BITCOIN 35
NDAQ100Z5 25
SILVER 20
NDAQ100H6 16
US30Z5 15
NDAQ100 9
SPX500 9
US30 5
UK100 2
GER40H6 2
EURUSD.a 2
GBPUSD.a 2
USOIL 1
PLATINUM 1
DXYH26 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -1.7K
SPX500Z5 -261
GOLDJ6 180
SPX500H6 425
US30H6 148
BITCOIN 142
NDAQ100Z5 -285
SILVER 86
NDAQ100H6 214
US30Z5 52
NDAQ100 2
SPX500 25
US30 10
UK100 -28
GER40H6 3
EURUSD.a -7
GBPUSD.a -20
USOIL 2
PLATINUM 60
DXYH26 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -15K
SPX500Z5 -33K
GOLDJ6 12K
SPX500H6 62K
US30H6 25K
BITCOIN 1.5M
NDAQ100Z5 -146K
SILVER 1.4K
NDAQ100H6 103K
US30Z5 4.8K
NDAQ100 3.2K
SPX500 -1.3K
US30 13K
UK100 -4.2K
GER40H6 100
EURUSD.a -3
GBPUSD.a -66
USOIL 75
PLATINUM 2.4K
DXYH26 72
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +82.80 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -370.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets-MT5-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 12:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 19:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 16:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 16:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 16:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
